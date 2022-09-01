Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) PT Lowered to C$21.00

Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Scotiabank from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$17.50 to C$19.75 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Cormark set a C$25.00 price objective on shares of Neo Performance Materials in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

Get Neo Performance Materials alerts:

Neo Performance Materials Price Performance

NEO stock opened at C$14.47 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.25 and a 200-day moving average price of C$13.91. The company has a market capitalization of C$588.67 million and a P/E ratio of 8.77. Neo Performance Materials has a 52-week low of C$10.48 and a 52-week high of C$22.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 3.67.

Neo Performance Materials Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Neo Performance Materials

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Neo Performance Materials’s payout ratio is 19.06%.

In other Neo Performance Materials news, Senior Officer Rahim Suleman acquired 9,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$11.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$103,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 122,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,375,380.

Neo Performance Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Neo Performance Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neo Performance Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.