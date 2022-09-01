Fundamental Research Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Enterprise Group (TSE:E)

Enterprise Group (TSE:E – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Fundamental Research in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a C$1.08 target price on the stock. Fundamental Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 170.00% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of TSE:E opened at C$0.40 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.38. The stock has a market cap of C$19.02 million and a PE ratio of -20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.99, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.42. Enterprise Group has a one year low of C$0.23 and a one year high of C$0.42.

In other news, insider Brian Nilsson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.41, for a total transaction of C$41,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,392,966 shares in the company, valued at C$3,038,509.03.

Enterprise Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental and construction services company operating in the energy and construction industries. The company primarily focuses on the specialty equipment rental business. It provides flameless heaters to the construction, oil and gas development, and plant shut-down activities in Western Canada.

