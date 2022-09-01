Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) PT Raised to C$41.50 at CSFB

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by CSFB from C$40.00 to C$41.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. CSFB’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.29% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut Canadian Utilities to a “sell” rating and set a C$41.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC raised their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$39.88.

Canadian Utilities Stock Performance

Shares of CU stock opened at C$40.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$39.90 and a 200-day moving average of C$38.68. Canadian Utilities has a 52 week low of C$33.86 and a 52 week high of C$41.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.91. The company has a market cap of C$10.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41.

Insider Transactions at Canadian Utilities

Canadian Utilities ( TSE:CU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$933.00 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Canadian Utilities will post 2.2400002 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Wayne K. Stensby sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.73, for a total value of C$40,730.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$647,484.81. In related news, Director Robert John Normand sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.78, for a total value of C$59,670.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$967,449.60. Also, Director Wayne K. Stensby sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.73, for a total value of C$40,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,897 shares in the company, valued at C$647,484.81. Insiders have sold 2,708 shares of company stock worth $108,875 in the last ninety days.

Canadian Utilities Company Profile

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

