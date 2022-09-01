ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) PT Raised to C$49.50 at Credit Suisse Group

ATCO (TSE:ACO.X – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Credit Suisse Group to C$49.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.45% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ACO.X. CSFB reduced their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$49.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$46.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$49.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of ATCO from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ATCO currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$50.39.

Get ATCO alerts:

ATCO Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of ACO.X stock opened at C$46.50 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$45.94 and its 200-day moving average price is C$44.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.47. The stock has a market cap of C$5.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35. ATCO has a twelve month low of C$40.00 and a twelve month high of C$48.46.

Insider Activity at ATCO

About ATCO

In other news, insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$44.50 per share, with a total value of C$222,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 26,387,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,174,225,327. Insiders acquired 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $955,425 over the last three months.

(Get Rating)

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ATCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.