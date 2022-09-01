Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SBOEF) Upgraded by Erste Group Bank to Buy

Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SBOEF – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Erste Group Bank from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a €74.50 ($76.02) price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Cheuvreux raised Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft from €30.00 ($30.61) to €60.00 ($61.22) in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th.

Get Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

OTCMKTS:SBOEF opened at $58.65 on Tuesday. Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $38.30 and a 1 year high of $68.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.44 and a 200-day moving average of $55.02.

Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft designs, manufactures, and sells equipment for the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Advanced Manufacturing & Services, and Oilfield Equipment. The company offers non-magnetic steel grades. It also provides high precision MWD/LWD, such as collars for use as high-tech housings for special logging instruments, sensors, antennas, and generators.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.