Golden Minerals (TSE:AUMN) Earns Buy Rating from Fundamental Research

Golden Minerals (TSE:AUMN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Fundamental Research in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a C$0.79 price objective on the stock. Fundamental Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 128.99% from the stock’s current price.

Golden Minerals Stock Down 1.4 %

AUMN stock opened at C$0.35 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.41 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.70. Golden Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$0.29 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of C$57.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50.

Golden Minerals Company Profile

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company, mines, constructs, and explores for mineral properties containing precious metals. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo gold mine situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the Velardeña and Chicago gold-silver mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

