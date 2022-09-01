Golden Minerals (TSE:AUMN) Earns Buy Rating from Fundamental Research

Golden Minerals (TSE:AUMN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Fundamental Research in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a C$0.79 price objective on the stock. Fundamental Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 128.99% from the stock’s current price.
Golden Minerals Stock Down 1.4 %
AUMN stock opened at C$0.35 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.41 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.70. Golden Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$0.29 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of C$57.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50.
Golden Minerals Company Profile
See Also
- Can Alibaba And Baidu Finally Rally With Delisting Fears Gone?
- 3 Materials Stocks That May Earn a Place on Your Watchlist
- Is World Wresting Entertainment Getting Ready to Be Sold?
- Crowdstrike Stock Retraces, As Earnings Sober Expectations
- Will The Institutions Buy The Dip In Ambarella Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Golden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.