PowerBand Solutions (OTCMKTS:PWWBF) PT Lowered to C$0.40

PowerBand Solutions (OTCMKTS:PWWBF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Desjardins from C$0.50 to C$0.40 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
PowerBand Solutions Stock Performance
Shares of PWWBF stock opened at 0.13 on Tuesday. PowerBand Solutions has a 52-week low of 0.12 and a 52-week high of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of 0.16 and a 200-day moving average of 0.30.
About PowerBand Solutions
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PowerBand Solutions (PWWBF)
- Can Alibaba And Baidu Finally Rally With Delisting Fears Gone?
- 3 Materials Stocks That May Earn a Place on Your Watchlist
- Is World Wresting Entertainment Getting Ready to Be Sold?
- Crowdstrike Stock Retraces, As Earnings Sober Expectations
- Will The Institutions Buy The Dip In Ambarella Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for PowerBand Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerBand Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.