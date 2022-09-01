Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR) Now Covered by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Spire Global in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.08.
Spire Global Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of SPIR opened at $1.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.68. Spire Global has a 52-week low of $1.12 and a 52-week high of $19.50.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Spire Global
Spire Global, Inc develops a hardware and intelligent analytics platform that tracks the oceans, skies, and weather. It serves maritime, weather, aviation, space services, earth intelligence, and federal industries. Spire Global, Inc has a strategic partnership with TAC Index Limited. Spire Global, Inc was formerly known as Nanosatisfi, Inc and changed its name to Spire Global, Inc in July 2014.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Spire Global (SPIR)
- Can Alibaba And Baidu Finally Rally With Delisting Fears Gone?
- 3 Materials Stocks That May Earn a Place on Your Watchlist
- Is World Wresting Entertainment Getting Ready to Be Sold?
- Crowdstrike Stock Retraces, As Earnings Sober Expectations
- Will The Institutions Buy The Dip In Ambarella Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Spire Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.