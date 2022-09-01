Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR) Now Covered by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Spire Global in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.08.

Get Spire Global alerts:

Spire Global Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of SPIR opened at $1.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.68. Spire Global has a 52-week low of $1.12 and a 52-week high of $19.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Spire Global

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Spire Global by 316.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,732,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after buying an additional 1,316,502 shares in the last quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Spire Global by 12.0% in the second quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 467,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spire Global in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Spire Global by 418.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,015,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 819,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Spire Global in the second quarter valued at $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Spire Global, Inc develops a hardware and intelligent analytics platform that tracks the oceans, skies, and weather. It serves maritime, weather, aviation, space services, earth intelligence, and federal industries. Spire Global, Inc has a strategic partnership with TAC Index Limited. Spire Global, Inc was formerly known as Nanosatisfi, Inc and changed its name to Spire Global, Inc in July 2014.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.