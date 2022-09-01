JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Price Target to GBX 320

Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 330 ($3.99) to GBX 320 ($3.87) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Tesco Stock Down 1.1 %

TSCDY opened at $8.62 on Tuesday. Tesco has a 12-month low of $8.58 and a 12-month high of $12.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.06.

About Tesco

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products through approximately 4,752 stores in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary, as well as through online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

