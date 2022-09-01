JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Price Target to GBX 320

Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 330 ($3.99) to GBX 320 ($3.87) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Tesco Stock Down 1.1 %
TSCDY opened at $8.62 on Tuesday. Tesco has a 12-month low of $8.58 and a 12-month high of $12.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.06.
About Tesco
