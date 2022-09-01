Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:ASO)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 29th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham forecasts that the company will earn $1.79 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Academy Sports and Outdoors’ current full-year earnings is $7.01 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Academy Sports and Outdoors’ Q2 2024 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.64 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ASO. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.69.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of ASO stock opened at $43.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.82 and a 200-day moving average of $37.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 12-month low of $25.10 and a 12-month high of $51.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.39.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.33. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 47.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 133.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 0.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 240,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 53.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,863,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,223,000 after acquiring an additional 647,278 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 68,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 18.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 83,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after acquiring an additional 12,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

(Get Rating)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.