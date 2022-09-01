Short Interest in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Drops By 15.3%

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 931,600 shares, a decline of 15.3% from the July 31st total of 1,100,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 372,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

IEX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of IDEX from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of IDEX from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer raised shares of IDEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of IDEX in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.91.

IEX stock opened at $201.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.13. IDEX has a 52-week low of $172.18 and a 52-week high of $240.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $198.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.13. IDEX had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 19.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IDEX will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. IDEX’s payout ratio is presently 35.82%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IEX. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEX in the first quarter valued at about $65,607,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in IDEX by 39.9% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,122,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,284,000 after purchasing an additional 320,220 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in IDEX by 22.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,245,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $226,153,000 after purchasing an additional 226,831 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in IDEX by 68.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 550,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,924,000 after purchasing an additional 224,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in IDEX by 25.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,083,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,778,000 after purchasing an additional 223,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

