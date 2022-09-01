Brokerages Set Deliveroo plc (OTCMKTS:DROOF) Price Target at $133.67

Shares of Deliveroo plc (OTCMKTS:DROOF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $133.67.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DROOF shares. Bryan, Garnier & Co started coverage on shares of Deliveroo in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Deliveroo from GBX 164 ($1.98) to GBX 150 ($1.81) in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Deliveroo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup lowered shares of Deliveroo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Deliveroo from GBX 79 ($0.95) to GBX 81 ($0.98) in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Deliveroo Price Performance

DROOF stock opened at $0.96 on Monday. Deliveroo has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $6.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.27.

Deliveroo Company Profile

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately more than 800 locations across 11 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

