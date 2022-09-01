Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Receives $168.32 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $168.32.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software to $185.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. DZ Bank downgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $229.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software to $185.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

In other news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,381 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.23, for a total value of $420,021.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,191 shares in the company, valued at $11,452,887.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.78, for a total transaction of $399,312.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,212,190.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.23, for a total value of $420,021.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,191 shares in the company, valued at $11,452,887.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTWO. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 6,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $122.56 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $126.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 80.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.74. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 52 week low of $101.85 and a 52 week high of $195.82.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($1.60). The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 8.21%. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content, as well as develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises.

