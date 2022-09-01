Analysts Set Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) PT at $26.25

Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.25.
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 price target on shares of Fluor in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Fluor from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Fluor during the first quarter worth approximately $1,093,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Fluor by 7.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 334,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,594,000 after buying an additional 22,700 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Fluor during the first quarter worth approximately $286,000. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its stake in Fluor by 8.6% during the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 10,213 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Fluor during the first quarter worth $8,838,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.29% of the company’s stock.
Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. Fluor had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 9.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Fluor will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.
