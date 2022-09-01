Analysts Set Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) PT at $26.25

Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.25.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 price target on shares of Fluor in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Fluor from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fluor

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Fluor during the first quarter worth approximately $1,093,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Fluor by 7.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 334,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,594,000 after buying an additional 22,700 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Fluor during the first quarter worth approximately $286,000. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its stake in Fluor by 8.6% during the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 10,213 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Fluor during the first quarter worth $8,838,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Price Performance

Fluor stock opened at $26.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.58. Fluor has a 1-year low of $14.41 and a 1-year high of $31.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. Fluor had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 9.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Fluor will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fluor

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

