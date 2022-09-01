Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,200 shares, a drop of 15.3% from the July 31st total of 46,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Codorus Valley Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on Codorus Valley Bancorp in a report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Codorus Valley Bancorp alerts:

Insider Transactions at Codorus Valley Bancorp

In other news, SVP Stephen M. Altland sold 2,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $53,797.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,387.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Scott R. Campagna sold 1,200 shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,830. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen M. Altland sold 2,391 shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $53,797.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,387.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 6,907 shares of company stock valued at $148,643 and sold 4,578 shares valued at $101,047. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Codorus Valley Bancorp Trading Down 0.9 %

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 5.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 421,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,270,000 after buying an additional 19,903 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 354,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,808,000 after buying an additional 3,625 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 2.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 277,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,104,000 after buying an additional 5,423 shares in the last quarter. Petiole USA ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $3,399,000. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 94.5% in the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 88,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after buying an additional 43,000 shares in the last quarter. 53.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVLY opened at $20.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 0.49. Codorus Valley Bancorp has a 12-month low of $19.98 and a 12-month high of $24.48.

Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $21.65 million for the quarter.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 25th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Codorus Valley Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.51%.

About Codorus Valley Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial and residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; consume loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Codorus Valley Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codorus Valley Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.