PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Receives $68.60 Average Price Target from Analysts

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.60.

Several analysts recently commented on PFSI shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $90.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

PennyMac Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of PFSI stock opened at $53.12 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. PennyMac Financial Services has a 1 year low of $38.53 and a 1 year high of $71.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.30.

PennyMac Financial Services Dividend Announcement

PennyMac Financial Services ( NYSE:PFSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $1.06. The company had revenue of $511.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.70 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 23.04% and a net margin of 27.37%. Analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PennyMac Financial Services

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, Director Anne Mccallion sold 7,941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total value of $460,022.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,084.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other PennyMac Financial Services news, CEO David Spector sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.58, for a total transaction of $2,636,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 680,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,857,011.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne Mccallion sold 7,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total transaction of $460,022.13. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,084.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 72,941 shares of company stock valued at $4,135,319. 18.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PennyMac Financial Services

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 75.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

