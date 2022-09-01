Brokerages Set Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Price Target at $48.57

Shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.57.

AIRC has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $59.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:AIRC opened at $40.85 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.02. Apartment Income REIT has a 12-month low of $39.06 and a 12-month high of $55.82.

Apartment Income REIT ( NYSE:AIRC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.04. Apartment Income REIT had a return on equity of 47.81% and a net margin of 127.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Apartment Income REIT will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.61%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 51.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,609,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912,543 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $78,330,000. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its position in Apartment Income REIT by 208.8% during the second quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 1,559,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,886,000 after buying an additional 1,054,611 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,563,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,150 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,252,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,863,000 after purchasing an additional 799,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

