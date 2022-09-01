Brokerages Set Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) PT at $29.76

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.76.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Pinterest from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Pinterest from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Pinterest from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Pinterest from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Pinterest to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Pinterest Stock Performance

NYSE:PINS opened at $23.04 on Monday. Pinterest has a one year low of $16.14 and a one year high of $66.00. The stock has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a PE ratio of 74.32 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.90.

Insider Activity

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $666.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.19 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Pinterest will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 4,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $95,167.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 501,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,038,076.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 4,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $95,167.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 501,653 shares in the company, valued at $10,038,076.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Ready bought 222,551 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.47 per share, with a total value of $5,000,720.97. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,000,720.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 547,884 shares of company stock worth $10,308,331. Insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Pinterest

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PINS. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in Pinterest by 41.5% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 23,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 6,884 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its position in Pinterest by 40.2% during the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 130,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after buying an additional 37,518 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Pinterest by 22.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,260,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,361,000 after buying an additional 780,503 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its position in Pinterest by 14.6% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 41,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 5,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC increased its position in Pinterest by 1,716.0% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. 70.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

See Also

