Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) Receives C$13.35 Average Target Price from Analysts

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$13.35.

LUN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Lundin Mining from C$10.25 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. CSFB reduced their price target on Lundin Mining from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. TD Securities cut Lundin Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$10.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Lundin Mining to a “hold” rating and set a C$69.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lundin Mining news, Senior Officer Andrew Hastings bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$6.60 per share, with a total value of C$33,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 31,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$207,675.60. In other news, Senior Officer Andrew Hastings purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$6.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 31,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$207,675.60. Also, insider Nemesia S.a.r.l. bought 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$9.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,582,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,672,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$895,258,182.60. Insiders have bought a total of 1,008,300 shares of company stock valued at $9,712,300 in the last quarter.

Lundin Mining Trading Down 0.4 %

LUN opened at C$6.83 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$7.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of C$5.31 billion and a PE ratio of 5.60. Lundin Mining has a twelve month low of C$6.57 and a twelve month high of C$14.00.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The mining company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.21). The business had revenue of C$753.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$841.10 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lundin Mining will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.