Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B) Receives C$77.09 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B – Get Rating) (NYSE:RCI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$77.09.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Rogers Communications to a “buy” rating and set a C$69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$73.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$80.00 to C$78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Rogers Communications in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$73.00 target price on the stock.

Rogers Communications Stock Performance

Shares of Rogers Communications stock opened at C$56.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$28.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$59.51 and its 200 day moving average is C$64.64. Rogers Communications has a 1 year low of C$55.55 and a 1 year high of C$80.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 335.48, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

Featured Stories

