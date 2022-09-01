Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Receives $20.63 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.63.

KN has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Knowles from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Institutional Trading of Knowles

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Knowles by 226.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Knowles during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Knowles during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Knowles by 97.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Knowles by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,003 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the period. 99.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Knowles Price Performance

KN stock opened at $15.15 on Monday. Knowles has a 1 year low of $15.14 and a 1 year high of $23.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.84 and a beta of 1.36.

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Knowles had a positive return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $188.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Knowles will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Knowles

(Get Rating)

Knowles Corporation offers micro-acoustic microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio solutions, high performance capacitors, and radio frequency products for the consumer electronics, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, industrial, and communications markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD).

