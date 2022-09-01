Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Receives $27.92 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.92.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CLF shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Performance

Shares of CLF stock opened at $17.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 2.24. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 52 week low of $14.31 and a 52 week high of $34.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.05 and a 200-day moving average of $22.18.

Insider Activity at Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 64.45% and a net margin of 15.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.36 per share, for a total transaction of $96,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,870,797.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Douglas C. Taylor sold 28,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $650,828.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 156,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,629,238.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.36 per share, for a total transaction of $96,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 148,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,870,797.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cleveland-Cliffs

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLF. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,075 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 55,067 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 13,145 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 71,544 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 6,312 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 89.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,086,291 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $23,649,000 after purchasing an additional 511,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,917 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.21% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Further Reading

