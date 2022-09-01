Analysts Set Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) PT at $654.88

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-four ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-one have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $654.88.

Several analysts recently commented on PANW shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $680.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $610.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Shares of PANW opened at $556.81 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -204.71, a PEG ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $514.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $533.93. Palo Alto Networks has a 52 week low of $421.55 and a 52 week high of $640.90.

Palo Alto Networks shares are scheduled to split on Wednesday, September 14th. The 3-1 split was announced on Monday, August 22nd. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, September 13th.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 38.85% and a negative net margin of 4.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.63) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,780 shares in the company, valued at $16,159,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,159,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.56, for a total value of $6,932,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 462,514 shares in the company, valued at $256,491,763.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,466 shares of company stock worth $418,599,046. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Palo Alto Networks

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2,798.7% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 13,827 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $6,830,000 after buying an additional 13,350 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 16.5% during the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 8,038 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 5.0% during the second quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 740 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter worth about $883,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 14.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,670 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $7,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. 86.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

