NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Receives $129.38 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $129.38.

Several brokerages have commented on NTES. HSBC dropped their price objective on NetEase from $126.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NetEase from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on NetEase from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Macquarie began coverage on NetEase in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd.

NASDAQ:NTES opened at $88.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. NetEase has a 52 week low of $68.62 and a 52 week high of $118.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. NetEase’s payout ratio is currently 29.70%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTES. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in NetEase by 25.3% in the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in NetEase by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in NetEase by 22.0% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Cadence Bank raised its position in NetEase by 2.3% in the second quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 9,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of NetEase by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.76% of the company’s stock.

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on diverse content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Game Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

