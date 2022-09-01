StockNews.com Downgrades CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) to Hold

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CDW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of CDW from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.00.

NASDAQ:CDW opened at $170.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $171.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.12. CDW has a 12-month low of $152.15 and a 12-month high of $208.71.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 132.68% and a net margin of 4.41%. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CDW will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in CDW by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,463 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,818 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 27,930 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,401,000 after acquiring an additional 5,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of CDW in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,012,000. Institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

