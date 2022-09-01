StockNews.com Downgrades CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) to Hold

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on CDW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of CDW from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.00.
CDW Price Performance
NASDAQ:CDW opened at $170.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $171.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.12. CDW has a 12-month low of $152.15 and a 12-month high of $208.71.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in CDW by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,463 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,818 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 27,930 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,401,000 after acquiring an additional 5,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of CDW in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,012,000. Institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.
About CDW
CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CDW (CDW)
- Is World Wresting Entertainment Getting Ready to Be Sold?
- 3 Materials Stocks That May Earn a Place on Your Watchlist
- Crowdstrike Stock Retraces, As Earnings Sober Expectations
- Will The Institutions Buy The Dip In Ambarella Stock?
- PVH Corporation Is On Track For Capital Returns
Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.