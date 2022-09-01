Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FPI. B. Riley raised their price objective on Farmland Partners from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Roth Capital started coverage on Farmland Partners in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Farmland Partners alerts:

Farmland Partners Stock Performance

Shares of FPI stock opened at $14.51 on Tuesday. Farmland Partners has a 52-week low of $10.62 and a 52-week high of $16.43. The company has a market capitalization of $787.85 million, a PE ratio of 1,451.00 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.32 and its 200 day moving average is $14.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Farmland Partners

About Farmland Partners

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Farmland Partners by 545.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 12,507 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Farmland Partners by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 136,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 55,438 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in Farmland Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $177,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Farmland Partners by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 824,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,425,000 after purchasing an additional 268,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Farmland Partners by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,008,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,913,000 after purchasing an additional 392,727 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.52% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 155,000 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Farmland Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmland Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.