Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FPI. B. Riley raised their price objective on Farmland Partners from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Roth Capital started coverage on Farmland Partners in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.
Farmland Partners Stock Performance
Shares of FPI stock opened at $14.51 on Tuesday. Farmland Partners has a 52-week low of $10.62 and a 52-week high of $16.43. The company has a market capitalization of $787.85 million, a PE ratio of 1,451.00 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.32 and its 200 day moving average is $14.03.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Farmland Partners
About Farmland Partners
Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 155,000 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia.
