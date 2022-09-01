Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) PT Set at €68.00 by UBS Group

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €68.00 ($69.39) price objective by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.85% from the stock’s previous close.

HEN3 has been the subject of several other reports. Warburg Research set a €73.00 ($74.49) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €64.00 ($65.31) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €53.00 ($54.08) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($66.33) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, HSBC set a €87.00 ($88.78) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of HEN3 stock opened at €64.24 ($65.55) on Tuesday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €103.00 ($105.10) and a twelve month high of €129.65 ($132.30). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €62.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €63.04.

About Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

