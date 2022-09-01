Morgan Stanley Downgrades Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) to Equal Weight

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $3.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $15.00. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 214.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CABA. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on Cabaletta Bio from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered their target price on Cabaletta Bio from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.80.

Cabaletta Bio Price Performance

CABA stock opened at $0.95 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.58. Cabaletta Bio has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $14.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.55.

Institutional Trading of Cabaletta Bio

Cabaletta Bio ( NASDAQ:CABA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.07. On average, equities analysts expect that Cabaletta Bio will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Cabaletta Bio during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Cabaletta Bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cabaletta Bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its stake in Cabaletta Bio by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 19,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 8,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. 68.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cabaletta Bio

(Get Rating)

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. Its proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells, which produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells.

Featured Stories

