Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking Reiterates “€30.00” Price Target for freenet (FRA:FNTN)

freenet (FRA:FNTN – Get Rating) received a €30.00 ($30.61) target price from analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 38.25% from the stock’s previous close.

FNTN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €32.00 ($32.65) target price on freenet in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays set a €27.50 ($28.06) target price on shares of freenet in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. UBS Group set a €21.40 ($21.84) price objective on shares of freenet in a report on Friday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($30.61) price objective on shares of freenet in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser Ib set a €28.00 ($28.57) target price on shares of freenet in a report on Monday, May 9th.

freenet stock opened at €21.70 ($22.14) on Tuesday. freenet has a fifty-two week low of €3.22 ($3.29) and a fifty-two week high of €32.92 ($33.59). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €22.99 and its 200-day moving average price is €23.83.

freenet AG provides telecommunications, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the areas of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment offers mobile communications services, such as marketing of mobile communications services, which include voice and data services from the mobile communications network operators; sells and distributes mobile communications devices, as well as offers additional services for mobile data communications and digital lifestyle; and planning, construction, installation, and maintenance services for WiFi networks.

