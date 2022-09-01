Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) Given a €7.50 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Schaeffler (FRA:SHA – Get Rating) has been assigned a €7.50 ($7.65) target price by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 44.37% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €6.80 ($6.94) price target on Schaeffler in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €9.00 ($9.18) price objective on Schaeffler in a research report on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group set a €5.40 ($5.51) price objective on Schaeffler in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €7.40 ($7.55) price objective on Schaeffler in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, DZ Bank set a €6.50 ($6.63) price objective on Schaeffler in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Schaeffler Price Performance

Shares of FRA SHA opened at €5.20 ($5.30) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €5.54 and a 200 day moving average price of €5.66. Schaeffler has a 52 week low of €11.30 ($11.53) and a 52 week high of €16.74 ($17.08).

Schaeffler Company Profile

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

