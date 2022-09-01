Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Rating Increased to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $58.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $62.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.79% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SEE. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Sealed Air from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America cut shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Sealed Air to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Sealed Air Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of SEE stock opened at $53.81 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.30. The stock has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.14. Sealed Air has a twelve month low of $53.35 and a twelve month high of $70.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 320.73%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sealed Air will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Edward L. Doheny II purchased 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.95 per share, for a total transaction of $256,275.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 515,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,343,715.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Sergio A. Pupkin bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.66 per share, with a total value of $57,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,637,829.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward L. Doheny II purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.95 per share, for a total transaction of $256,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,343,715.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 6,000 shares of company stock worth $341,560 in the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 5,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sealed Air by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in Sealed Air by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 35,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

