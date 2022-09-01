Japan Hotel REIT Investment (OTCMKTS:NIPOF) Lifted to “Outperform” at Daiwa Capital Markets

Japan Hotel REIT Investment (OTCMKTS:NIPOF – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Nomura downgraded shares of Japan Hotel REIT Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday.
Japan Hotel REIT Investment Price Performance
NIPOF stock opened at $457.38 on Tuesday. Japan Hotel REIT Investment has a twelve month low of $457.38 and a twelve month high of $607.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $457.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $457.38.
Japan Hotel REIT Investment Company Profile
Japan Hotel REIT Investment Corporation(JHR) is the J-REIT that specifies in the hotels. JHR has the basic principle of ensuring the steady growth and stable revenue in mid to long term view to operate asset.
