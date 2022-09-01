Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Upgraded by Nomura to “Buy”

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Nomura from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PDD. HSBC raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Pinduoduo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $85.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Pinduoduo from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.82.

Pinduoduo Trading Up 7.2 %

NASDAQ:PDD opened at $71.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.65 and a 200-day moving average of $49.02. The company has a market cap of $88.32 billion, a PE ratio of 33.47 and a beta of 0.78. Pinduoduo has a one year low of $23.21 and a one year high of $109.79.

Institutional Trading of Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported $7.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $7.27. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Pinduoduo had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 29.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pinduoduo will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PDD. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $380,782,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $266,519,000. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $195,957,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 1,866.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,799,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,193,000 after buying an additional 2,656,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 92.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,390,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,134,000 after buying an additional 2,585,443 shares in the last quarter. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

