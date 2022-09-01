Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Downgraded to Underperform at Credit Suisse Group

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Azure Power Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Azure Power Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.88.
Azure Power Global Stock Down 16.7 %
Shares of NYSE AZRE opened at $3.59 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. Azure Power Global has a 52-week low of $3.58 and a 52-week high of $25.30. The stock has a market cap of $173.52 million, a PE ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 0.91.
About Azure Power Global
Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of renewable energy projects in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.
