Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Downgraded to Underperform at Credit Suisse Group

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Azure Power Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Azure Power Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.88.

Shares of NYSE AZRE opened at $3.59 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. Azure Power Global has a 52-week low of $3.58 and a 52-week high of $25.30. The stock has a market cap of $173.52 million, a PE ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 0.91.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZRE. Nia Impact Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Azure Power Global by 12.6% in the first quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 108,307 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 12,119 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP lifted its holdings in Azure Power Global by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 16,439 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 6,350 shares during the period. Vancity Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Azure Power Global by 5.4% during the first quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 361,702 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,019,000 after acquiring an additional 18,449 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Azure Power Global by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 10,533 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Azure Power Global by 48.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 54,850 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 18,008 shares during the period.

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of renewable energy projects in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.

