Greentown Service Group (OTC:GRTNF) Stock Rating Lowered by Nomura

Greentown Service Group (OTC:GRTNF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Greentown Service Group Stock Performance
About Greentown Service Group
Greentown Service Group Co Ltd. engages in the provision of residential property management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Region 1, Region, 2, Region 3, Region 4, Region 5, Region 6 and Region 7. The Region 1 segment covers the provicen of Hangzhou including Yuhang.
