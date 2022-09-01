Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Kingspan Group from €93.00 ($94.90) to €95.00 ($96.94) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Kingspan Group from €100.00 ($102.04) to €86.00 ($87.76) in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kingspan Group in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Kingspan Group from €102.00 ($104.08) to €103.00 ($105.10) in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale decreased their price objective on Kingspan Group from €120.00 ($122.45) to €75.00 ($76.53) in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kingspan Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.88.

Get Kingspan Group alerts:

Kingspan Group Price Performance

Kingspan Group stock opened at $57.62 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.99. Kingspan Group has a 1 year low of $51.88 and a 1 year high of $126.15.

Kingspan Group Company Profile

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kingspan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingspan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.