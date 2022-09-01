Alset Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAXU) Short Interest Update

Alset Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAXU – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 9.4% from the July 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Alset Capital Acquisition

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alset Capital Acquisition by 314.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alset Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $161,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alset Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $1,462,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Alset Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $766,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alset Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $1,195,000.

Get Alset Capital Acquisition alerts:

Alset Capital Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ ACAXU opened at $10.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.00 and its 200-day moving average is $10.03. Alset Capital Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.94 and a 12-month high of $11.19.

About Alset Capital Acquisition

Alset Capital Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on identifying businesses in the real estate industry, including construction, homebuilding, real estate owners and operators, arrangers of financing, insurance, and other services for real estate, as well as businesses and technologies targeting the real estate space.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alset Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alset Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.