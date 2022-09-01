Short Interest in Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) Decreases By 15.2%

Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 304,100 shares, a decrease of 15.2% from the July 31st total of 358,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 136,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.
Capricor Therapeutics Stock Up 4.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CAPR opened at $5.82 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.11. Capricor Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.56 and a 12-month high of $5.99. The company has a market cap of $141.69 million, a P/E ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 5.00.
Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Capricor Therapeutics will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.
In other Capricor Therapeutics news, Director David B. Musket sold 28,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.77, for a total value of $106,370.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,747 shares in the company, valued at $48,056.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director David B. Musket sold 28,215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.77, for a total transaction of $106,370.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,056.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Musket sold 17,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.44, for a total value of $78,921.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,871.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAPR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Capricor Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $51,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Capricor Therapeutics by 326.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 22,462 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Capricor Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $104,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Capricor Therapeutics by 38.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 11,821 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 10.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 7,476 shares during the period. 10.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.
