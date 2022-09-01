Humankind US Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:HKND) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Humankind US Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:HKND – Get Rating) shares fell 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $26.39 and last traded at $26.39. 112 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 5,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.40.

Humankind US Stock ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Humankind US Stock ETF stock. Humankind Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Humankind US Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:HKND – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,539,178 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 242,759 shares during the quarter. Humankind US Stock ETF makes up approximately 30.6% of Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Humankind Investments LLC owned about 63.42% of Humankind US Stock ETF worth $74,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

