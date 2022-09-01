Investors Purchase High Volume of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares Call Options (NYSEARCA:NUGT)

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 13,028 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 144% compared to the typical daily volume of 5,329 call options.

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares Stock Performance

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares stock opened at $25.27 on Thursday. Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares has a fifty-two week low of $25.26 and a fifty-two week high of $82.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.72.

Get Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares alerts:

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 41.2% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 400.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 105.1% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.