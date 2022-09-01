Davis Select Worldwide ETF (BATS:DWLD) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Davis Select Worldwide ETF (BATS:DWLD – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.61 and last traded at $24.39. Approximately 11,242 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $24.34.
Davis Select Worldwide ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.68 and a 200 day moving average of $25.60.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Davis Select Worldwide ETF (DWLD)
- 3 Materials Stocks That May Earn a Place on Your Watchlist
- Is World Wresting Entertainment Getting Ready to Be Sold?
- Crowdstrike Stock Retraces, As Earnings Sober Expectations
- Will The Institutions Buy The Dip In Ambarella Stock?
- PVH Corporation Is On Track For Capital Returns
Receive News & Ratings for Davis Select Worldwide ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davis Select Worldwide ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.