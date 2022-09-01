Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 826,500 shares, a decrease of 15.2% from the July 31st total of 974,100 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 185,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Getty Realty Trading Down 1.2 %

GTY opened at $30.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.37 and a 200-day moving average of $27.81. Getty Realty has a 52 week low of $24.66 and a 52 week high of $33.35.

Get Getty Realty alerts:

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.38. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 50.94%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Getty Realty will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Getty Realty Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is 95.91%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GTY shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Getty Realty from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America upgraded Getty Realty from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Getty Realty in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on Getty Realty in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

Institutional Trading of Getty Realty

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Getty Realty by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 106,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 8,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Getty Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $326,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Getty Realty by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 100,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

About Getty Realty

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.