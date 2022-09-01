Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Accenture Call Options (NYSE:ACN)

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 5,763 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 40% compared to the average volume of 4,108 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on ACN. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $281.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $435.00 to $357.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $360.11.

Get Accenture alerts:

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $166,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 25,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,680,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $888,108.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,599,849.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $166,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 25,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,680,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,132,777. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Accenture

Accenture Stock Down 1.4 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $2,346,198,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Accenture during the first quarter worth $918,234,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Accenture by 33.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,858,899 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,459,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,802 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the second quarter valued at $373,981,000. Finally, Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at $518,188,000. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ACN opened at $288.46 on Thursday. Accenture has a 52 week low of $261.77 and a 52 week high of $417.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $294.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $304.09. The firm has a market cap of $182.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $16.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.05 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 31.50%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Accenture will post 10.68 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.63%.

About Accenture

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.