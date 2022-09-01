Cellcom Israel (OTCMKTS:CELJF) Shares Up 2%

Cellcom Israel Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CELJF – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.20 and last traded at $6.15. 2,711 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 48% from the average session volume of 1,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.03.

Cellcom Israel Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $905.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.91 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.45 and its 200-day moving average is $5.34.

About Cellcom Israel

Cellcom Israel Ltd. provides cellular communications services in Israel. It operates in two segments, Real Estate and Net. The company offers internet access and infrastructure, internet television, international telephony, landline telephony, and transmission services for business customers and telecommunications operators.

