Thunderbird Entertainment Group (OTCMKTS:THBRF) Shares Up 1.7%

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:THBRF – Get Rating) shot up 1.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.46 and last traded at $2.43. 19,295 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 18,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.39.

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Trading Up 1.7 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.85.

About Thunderbird Entertainment Group

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc develops, produces, and distributes film and television programs in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, the Republic of Ireland, China, France, and internationally. Its portfolio consists of animated, factual, and scripted projects. The company's programs cover various genres with a focus on children's productions, scripted comedy and drama, and non-scripted content.

