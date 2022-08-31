PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 475,788 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 22,734 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $17,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HPQ. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in HP by 175.4% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 917 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in HP during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in HP by 272.4% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,095 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at HP

In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 6,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total value of $242,230.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $876,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $1,110,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 551,204 shares in the company, valued at $18,007,834.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 6,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total value of $242,230.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,719 shares of company stock worth $1,828,345 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HP Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE HPQ opened at $31.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.46. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.11 and a twelve month high of $41.47. The company has a market capitalization of $32.16 billion, a PE ratio of 5.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.92.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The computer maker reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $14.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.63 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 188.59% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HPQ has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on HP from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on HP in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on HP from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on HP from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.08.

HP Profile

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Articles

