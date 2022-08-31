Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 23,286 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,493 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 23,286 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.07% of PPG Industries worth $22,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its stake in PPG Industries by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 2,048 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 83.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,577 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PPG shares. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $172.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.18.

NYSE:PPG opened at $127.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.17. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.06 and a fifty-two week high of $177.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $124.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.39%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

