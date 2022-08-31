Natixis Advisors L.P. Grows Position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 76.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,923 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,797 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.27% of Casey’s General Stores worth $20,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Veritable L.P. purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 72,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,522,000 after buying an additional 48,631 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 13,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CASY. StockNews.com raised Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $259.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $250.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $228.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.89.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of CASY opened at $214.68 on Wednesday. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.82 and a 52-week high of $222.40. The company has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.06. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 8.98 EPS for the current year.

Casey’s General Stores Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This is an increase from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.72%.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages; tobacco and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

Featured Articles

