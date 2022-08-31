Bank of Montreal Can Sells 86,320 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 86,320 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.20% of Rockwell Automation worth $65,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3,233.3% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 419.0% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on ROK shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $219.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $200.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $275.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $190.00 to $189.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $259.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.29.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

ROK opened at $236.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.30, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $226.87 and a 200 day moving average of $238.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.06. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.08 and a fifty-two week high of $354.99.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 664 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.75, for a total transaction of $144,586.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,576 shares in the company, valued at $343,174. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP John M. Miller sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total value of $303,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,508 shares in the company, valued at $1,140,974.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.75, for a total transaction of $144,586.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,174. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.