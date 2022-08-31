Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Purchased by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,598 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,760 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MO. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Altria Group by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 604,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,649,000 after purchasing an additional 39,196 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,652,000. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 29,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $517,000. Institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Trading Down 1.3 %

MO opened at $45.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $81.25 billion, a PE ratio of 46.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.62. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.00 and a 1 year high of $57.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.37.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 488.86% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.33%. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 371.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

